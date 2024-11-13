Assetmark Inc. Purchases 40,334 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 198.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.46% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,879,000.

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $675.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

