Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

