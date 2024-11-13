Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,852,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,128,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
