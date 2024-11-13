Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,422,000 after purchasing an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

