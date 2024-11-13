Atria Investments Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $276.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $205.66 and a 52-week high of $279.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

