Atria Investments Inc Buys 98,932 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 305.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,932 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 473,826 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.