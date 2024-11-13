Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

