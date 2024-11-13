Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter.

TPHD opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $251.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

