Atria Investments Inc Has $3.75 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.