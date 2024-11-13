Atria Investments Inc Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $215.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.94 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.