Atria Investments Inc Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $215.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.94 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

