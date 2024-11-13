Atria Investments Inc Has $4.01 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sempra by 2.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 19.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,659,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

