Atria Investments Inc Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.