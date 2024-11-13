Atria Investments Inc Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 136.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

FTEC stock opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $186.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

