Atria Investments Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BSCV stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

