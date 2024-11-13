Atria Investments Inc Has $4.79 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

