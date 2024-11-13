Atria Investments Inc Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.45 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

