Atria Investments Inc Has $5.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.