Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 12.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.96%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

