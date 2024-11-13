Atria Investments Inc Purchases 10,310 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 7,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NGG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

