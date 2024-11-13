Atria Investments Inc Purchases 510 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $18,335,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

