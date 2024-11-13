Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,663,000 after buying an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.53 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

