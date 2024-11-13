Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

