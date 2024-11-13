Atria Investments Inc Sells 10,675 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.