Atria Investments Inc Sells 27,835 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,877 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after acquiring an additional 362,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after purchasing an additional 274,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

