Atria Investments Inc Sells 372 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

