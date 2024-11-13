Atria Investments Inc Sells 816 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,552. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI opened at $355.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.91 and a fifty-two week high of $370.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.