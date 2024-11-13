Atria Investments Inc Takes $4.88 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $257.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

