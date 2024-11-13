Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $145.84 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $905.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.41.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

