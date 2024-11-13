Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,965 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 185.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

