Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,413 shares of company stock valued at $49,440,249 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.