Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $1,433,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 227.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

