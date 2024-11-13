Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.