Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Trading Down 4.9 %

Pool stock opened at $356.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.49. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

