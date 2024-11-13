Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $514.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.84. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.31 and a 52 week high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

