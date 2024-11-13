Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.53 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

