Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,951,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 423,181 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,332,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

JCPB stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

