Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $634,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 125,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 604,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,760 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

