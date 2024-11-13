Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 76.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 601,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,714 shares of company stock worth $1,606,992 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Get Our Latest Report on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.