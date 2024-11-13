Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $99.51.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

