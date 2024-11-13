Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

