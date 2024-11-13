Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $204,768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 1.2 %

DUOL stock opened at $314.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.38. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Get Our Latest Report on DUOL

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.