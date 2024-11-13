Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after buying an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,751,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

