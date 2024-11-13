Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,588. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.