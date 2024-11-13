Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $497.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

