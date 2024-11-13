Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $227.15 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

