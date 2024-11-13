AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.