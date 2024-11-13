B. Riley Lowers Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $8.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
In related news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $9,671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,415.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $9,671,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,415.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,388,286.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,965,400 shares of company stock worth $25,156,782. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.