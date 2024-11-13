Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

