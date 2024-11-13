Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 726 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Clorox by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

CLX stock opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

