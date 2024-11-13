Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $205,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

